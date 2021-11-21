Buffalo Bulls down Rider 87-55 in their home opener

After splitting a road trip to start the season the Bulls headed back home, to open the year against Rider

Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and Maceo Jack added 18 more as Buffalo comfortably beat Rider 87-65 on Saturday.

But despite the final score, the Bronco’s kept it close through the first, and early into the second. Four minutes into the game Rider was up 9-8 over the Bulls, then at 17:56 they trailed by only three.

The game was not a dominating one, over a team picked to finish 5th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, but UB came to life in the second, built a huge lead, and got deep into the bench.

Those minutes are going to be huge going forward this season.

Next up for UB is the Cancun challenge where they face off against the SFA lumberjacks.