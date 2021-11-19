Bulls Basketball: Men vs Rider, Women vs South Carolina - How to watch, listen, and Odds

The Men got their first win on the road against North Texas, they are looking to put on a show at home against Rider. This is the first of three home games for Buffalo before a huge road contest at Saint Bonaventure.
The Broncos are 2-2 this season, winning twice and home and dropping two on the road.
Buffalo Bulls Men
Later that night the UB women are set to take on the #1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the “Battle for Atlantis”. The tournament has a lot of top flight programs and will give the Bulls several chances for a “statement win” to be used if they are looking for an at-large bid later this year.
And you can’t get much more of a “statement win” then knocking off the number one team in the country.
Buffalo Bulls Women
- Game: Buffalo vs South Carolina
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 20th
- TV: Flow Hoops ($$)
