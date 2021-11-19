Bulls Basketball: Men vs Rider, Women vs South Carolina - How to watch, listen, and Odds

The Men got their first win on the road against North Texas, they are looking to put on a show at home against Rider. This is the first of three home games for Buffalo before a huge road contest at Saint Bonaventure.

The Broncos are 2-2 this season, winning twice and home and dropping two on the road.

Buffalo Bulls Men

Game : Buffalo vs Rider

: Buffalo vs Rider Time : 2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 20th

: 2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 20th TV : ESPN 3 ^

: ^ Line: Pending ^

Later that night the UB women are set to take on the #1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the “Battle for Atlantis”. The tournament has a lot of top flight programs and will give the Bulls several chances for a “statement win” to be used if they are looking for an at-large bid later this year.

And you can’t get much more of a “statement win” then knocking off the number one team in the country.

Buffalo Bulls Women