Volleyball Wins Two Spring Exhibition Matches

Katrin Trebichavska — get used to hearing that name. I think you’ll be hearing it a lot.

Trebichavska, a 5–10 sophomore outside hitter who transferred to Buffalo after playing two years at Bowling Green, put on an eye-popping display of power volleyball in two exhibition matches yesterday, both victories (over Canisius and D’Youville).

Trebichavska displayed a powerful jump serve, something rarely seen in women’s college volleyball these days. She picked up 10 aces over the two matches, including 7 against Canisius. Trebichavska’s first serve of the match resulted in a Canisius overpass and a UB point. Her next serve was an ace. Later in the first set, she racked up three aces in a row. To put her 10 aces in perspective, no UB player had more than 0.25 aces per set last year, but yesterday Trebichavska averaged 1.25 aces per set. She hails from Slovakia, and in international women’s volleyball, there are many players practicing the jump serve, and her approach is typically European with her right arm extended horizontally and the ball held as far from her body as possible. Buffalo has not had a player with a jump serve like this since libero Kelly Svoboda way back in 2013. (Former Bull Andrea Mitrovic also used a jump serve, but never produced a lot of velocity, and it was never particularly effective).

But it wasn’t just serving where Trebichavska raised eyebrows. She has one of the hardest attacks in recent memory. She has great speed on her arm swing, leading to great velocity on the ball, and the defense rarely was able to return her attack. Accuracy was a concern both attacking and serving, but you can say that its a high risk and high reward style of play. Trebichavska also made some outstanding defensive plays throughout the two matches.

More good news for the Bulls: senior Abby Leigh, who missed most of last season due to a concussion, was back on the court. However, she could only play defensive specialist (rather than front row where she usually plays) because she has only been medically cleared to play back row.

Other standouts were sophomore outside hitter Maria Futey, who looked strong on offense. Libero Jenna Sonnenberg also looked in regular season form. Futey and Sonnenberg both came close to double-digit aces over the two matches. Junior middle blocker Stacia Gollogly played some strong sets against D’Youville, and junior right side Emma Gielas picked right up where she left off last season as a serious offensive weapon. Sophomore setter Mandy Leigh (Abby’s sister) ran the offense effectively in both matches.

Notes: