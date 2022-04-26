Volleyball Finishes Spring at 5–0

The UB Volleyball team finished their spring season with a 4–0 victory over Niagara on Saturday. The Bulls finished the spring with a record of 5–0 and only lost two sets.

The Bulls took the first three sets against Niagara 25–21, 25–20 and 25–15. Buffalo trailed most of the fourth set, and found themselves behind 24–20. The Bulls then went on an 8–2 run to take the set 28–26. Niagara had six set points, but could not convert.

Junior right side Emma Gielas, the leading scorer from the fall among returning players, began the comeback. Back-to-back kills by Gielas, then Gielas and senior middle blocker Olivia Debortoli came up with a stuff block, to tie the set at 24. Sophomore outside hitter Katrin Trebichavská scored a powerful kill to tie the set at 25. And then it was Emma Gielas time: a kill by Gielas tied the set at 26. A tough serve by junior defensive specialist Emilie Davis resulted in an overpass which Gielas slammed down to give the Bulls a one point lead, and then a tip by Gielas ended the set.

Senior middle blocker Courtney Okwara had a strong match on offense and on defense. Trabichavská also had a strong match on offense, and from the service line, where she picked up back-to-back aces in the 2nd set after Buffalo had fallen behind 4–0. Sophomore setter Mandy Leigh picked up three aces, two of them back-to-back, in a 10–0 run by the Bulls in the third set. Debortoli also had a strong blocking performance in the third set.

Notes: