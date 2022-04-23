David Skogman Transfers; Bulls Sign Two

Redshirt sophomore center David Skogman has transferred to Davidson. Skogman showed strong improvement in his game during his sophomore year, averaging 8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds and was the starter in his last 26 games of the year. Skogman was a strong shooter, at 58.7% and even from beyond the arc, Skogman shot well (37.5%) somewhat rare for a 6–10 player.

Buffalo has signed 6–4 guard Yazid Powell, who averaged 14 points per game in 20 minutes of playing time for Community College of Beaver County. On January 28, 2020, Powell, a Kobe Bryant fan, poured in 81 points and missed his final free throw to keep his total at 81, which was also Bryant’s career high.

Kanye Jones transfers from Boston College, after playing one year. Jones is a 6–4 guard.

Skogman, Trayvon Fagan and Brock Bertram were named Academic All-MAC.