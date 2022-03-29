With Basketball wrapped up, and the Jack era ending, it’s time to shift our focus over to football.

As I write this the Buffalo football team is kicking off spring ball in the Murchie family fieldhouse. The first of 14 practices before Buffalo plays their spring game at the end of April.

There are a ton of new faces on the field, and in the coaches' room as Maurice Linguist gets his first crack at spring football as a head coach.

On offense, UB has five returning starters. On the line there is Deondre Doiron and Gabe Wallace. Receivers Jamari Gassett and Quian Williams return. Finally, Dylan McDuffie will be back behind center after briefly testing out the transfer portal.

This is a very small number of returning players and points at a near-total offensive rebuild for Buffalo. It should be somewhat ok given that Myers is the front runner to take over for Kyle Vantrease. Myers has a lot of in-game experience as a starter, so the fall off there should not be too dramatic

On Defense, the new coordinator Brandon Bailey has seven returning starters. The front is solid with Max Michel, C.J. Bazile Daymond Williams and George Wolo returning. James Patterson is back to help the linebackers and provide leadership to the unit. The Buffalo secondary return Isaiah King and Aapri Washington.

We’ll try to have a daily Bull-et points post during spring ball... Stay tuned.