Thank you Coach Jack, for everything!

Well it’s a disappointment, but not a surprise, that Syracuse hired Felisha Legette-Jack away from Buffalo.

She came to a struggling Buffalo program and turned it into the most consistently successful team in the conference. Under her leadership, Buffalo has earned four trips to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2022. The 2018 Tournament appearance culminated in Buffalo’s first ever run to the Sweet Sixteen in program history.

And she did it all with warmth, class, and fire.

Shes heading home to Syracuse. In her career at Syracuse, Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points, grabbed 927 rebounds, and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.