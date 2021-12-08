Filed under: Buffalo Bulls Basketball at Western Kentucky: Time, TV channel, how to watch By Tim Riordan@UBBullRun Dec 8, 2021, 9:27am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Buffalo Bulls Basketball at Western Kentucky: Time, TV channel, how to watch Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Buffalo Bulls vs Western Kentucky Game: Buffalo at Western Kentucky Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, December 8th Television: ESPN3 ^ Line: Buffalo (2.5)^ ^ - Sponsored link, so it’s worth a click to help put a tip in the ol’ tip jar... Thank you. More From Bull Run Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls at WKU Wire-to-Wire Victory for Bulls over Rhode Island Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls vs Saint Bonaventure Buffalo Bulls Basketball vs Saint Bonaventure: Time, TV channel, how to watch Bulls Overwhelm Niagara Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls vs Niagara Loading comments...
Loading comments...