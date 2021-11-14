Buffalo Bulls Basketball vs North Texas Mean Green: Time, TV channel, how to watch

Buffalo hung well with #6 Michigan in a game where a win could have been epic. But the loss does not derail Buffalo’s out of season slate. There are still plenty of really good teams to challenge UB, and hopefully up the Bulls profile by sniping some quality wins.

North Texas is one of those programs. The Green are by all accounts one of the better teams in Conference USA and this being a road game means that a Buffalo win would add significantly to their end of season NET score used to pick those at large teams (in the event Buffalo does not win the MAC).

Speaking of the MAC, if you were not paying attention, it has looked WAY better than people thought it would this season.

Ohio downed Belmont, NIU took down Washington, Miami beat Georgia Tech, and Akron took Ohio State to the buzzer before falling by one.

IOW, if the MAC plays up to form this season we could hit conference play with a solid core of teams with better than 100 RPI’s, that bodes well for conference as a whole.

Buffalo Bulls vs North Texas Mean Green

Game : Buffalo at North Texas

: Buffalo at North Texas Time : 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 10th

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 10th TV : ESPN 3 ^

: ^ Line: Pending ^

