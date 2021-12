Buffalo travels down to Olean for a highly anticipated game against the saint Bonaventure. Can the Bulls win the battle for WNY in a year when the Bonnies are ranked and flying high?

Buffalo Bulls vs Saint Francis

Game : Buffalo at Saint Bonaventure

: Buffalo at Saint Bonaventure Time : 4:00 p.m. ET, December 4th

: 4:00 p.m. ET, December 4th Television : NBC Sports Network

: NBC Sports Network Line: TBD^

^ - Sponsored link, so it’s worth a click to help put a tip in the ol’ tip jar... Thank you.