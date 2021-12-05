Wire-to-Wire Victory for Bulls over Rhode Island

Buffalo’s women’s basketball team put together a very solid performance, never trailing against Rhode Island, with a 69–55 victory. The Bulls were led by super-senior Summer Hemphill, who had 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Buffalo’s record is now 5–2, their only losses coming to nationally ranked teams.

Hemphill had struggled offensively in Buffalo’s last two games, but against Rhode Island, Hemphill consistently found herself open around the free-throw line, and made a high percentage of those shots, perhaps you could say that is her signature shot now (photo above). Hemphill had the Play of the Game™ as the Bulls were trying to run down the shot clock, late in the fourth quarter with 1:56 left, leading 65–55. Buffalo had a throw-in with four seconds left on the shot clock, and Hemphill got the ball, took a quick drive between two defenders to her favorite spot around the free-throw line, and on the run, floated the ball as the shot clock expired, nothing but net!

Buffalo took advantage of superior three-point shooting to open a double-digit lead in the second quarter, and they were never seriously challenged after that. Buffalo built up that lead in the second quarter on three pointers from senior guard Jazmine Young, freshman guard Georgia Woolley, Hemphill, another one from Woolley, and one from junior guard Dyaisha Fair.

For the game, Buffalo had 10 three pointers and shot 45.5% from beyond the arc, while Rhode Island, who came into the game shooting 38% from beyond the arc, only shot 29% in this game.

But it wasn’t all positive for the Bulls, as they were seriously outplayed in the paint, despite the fact that the Rams didn’t really have a height advantage. Buffalo was out-rebounded 44–32, and on the offensive boards, Rhode Island had 20 compared to Buffalo’s 9. Buffalo caused 19 Rhode Island turnovers, while committing only 10 turnovers.

Hemphill led the Bulls with her 20 points, while Woolley had 13, Fair had 11 and Young had 10. Fair led the team in rebounds with 8 (she’s also the shortest player on the team), and had 9 assists. And it was an unusual game for Fair, as she really didn’t look for a lot of shots (as she normally does), instead letting her teammates provide the offense, and she still came close to a triple-double.

Buffalo’s next game is at Alumni Arena on Wednesday, December 8 at 7pm (ESPN3), when they host Virginia Commonwealth University. Yes, that’s back-to-back games against teams nicknamed Rams. Former Bull Keowa Walters now plays for VCU.

Notes: