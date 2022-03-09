Bulls Wallop Broncos to Advance to 2nd Round

The UB women’s basketball team used stifling defense to defeat Western Michigan in the first round of the 2022 MAC Tournament, 63–49. Buffalo will play #3 Akron next on Friday, March 11 around 12:30 pm (ESPN+).

The Broncos opened the game on an 8–2 run in the first 5 minutes, but then the Buffalo defense took over and held WMU to just 10 points in the rest of the half. The Broncos were only able to shoot 21.4% in the half, as time after time, Buffalo forced shot clock violations, or poor shot selection by WMU. Meanwhile, the Buffalo offense clicked into high gear and the Bulls led by 15 at half-time, led by junior guard Dyaisha Fair who had 13 points at the break, and by junior guard Dominique Camp, who had 10 at halftime.

The Bulls would end the third quarter leading by 24, before cooling off some in the fourth quarter, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Fair led all scorers with 19 on 9-for-17 shooting, while Camp and senior guard Jazmine Young both finished with 10 points. Junior forward Loren Christie added 9 points. Fair also had a team high 5 assists, plus 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Sixth year forward Summer Hemphill led the team with 13 rebounds, and freshman forward Saniaa Wilson had 7 rebounds (in 10 minutes of playing time).

#2 Buffalo will face #3 Akron in the second round. The Bulls defeated Akron twice in the regular season by 17 points or more.

Notes: