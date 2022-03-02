 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thread: Women’s Basketball at Akron

By Paige Miller
Photo by Héctor J. Rivas on Unsplash
Buffalo
Akron
20–8, MAC 14–4 15-9, MAC 12-6
  • Game: Buffalo at Akron
  • Location: James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, OH
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, March 2, 2022
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

More From Bull Run

Loading comments...