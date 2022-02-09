Filed under: Basketball: Women's Women’s Basketball vs Eastern Michigan New, 25 comments By Paige Miller Feb 9, 2022, 5:40pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Women’s Basketball vs Eastern Michigan Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email ubbulls.com Buffalo Eastern Michigan 15–7, MAC 9–3 5–13, MAC 2-9 Game: Eastern Michigan at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, February 9, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network Digital Game Program More From Bull Run Thread: Buffalo vs EMU Leading Scorer Malik Not on Spring Roster All-Around Effort by Bulls defeats Western Michigan Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Western Michigan Bulls have a pleasant afternoon, down CMU 74-54 Late Run Led by Fair Helps Bulls Win 3rd Straight Loading comments...
