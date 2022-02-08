All-Around Effort by Bulls defeats Western Michigan

Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack used just 6 players against Western Michigan, but they all put in strong games, and Buffalo came away with a 71–64 win. It was the fourth straight victory for the Bulls, giving them a 15–7 record, 9–3 in the MAC (good enough for second place).

Freshman guard Georgia Woolley led the team with 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Woolley added 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Junior guard Dyaisha Fair had 18 points, and also 7 assists and 5 steals. Sixth-year forward Summer Hemphill had 14 points and 13 rebounds, plus 5 steals. Hemphill is now 6 rebounds short of 1,000 for her career.

Junior point guard Dominique Camp had 8 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Junior forward Loren Christie and freshman forward Saniaa Wilson, splitting time at the forward position, each had 5 points. Christie had 2 blocks, while Wilson pulled down 4 rebounds.

After a tight first quarter, the Bulls led by 20–16, and then they pushed the lead to 10 at halftime. Buffalo pushed the lead to 16 early in the third quarter, and were never seriously challenged by the Broncos, although the Broncos did cut the lead to 6 late in the fourth quarter.

The Play of the Game™ belonged to Camp, on a scramble for an offensive rebound, secured the ball with one hand while in the air and her momentum taking her out-of-bounds. Using that same hand, Camp passed the ball to Wilson who was open in the paint for a lay-up.

Buffalo next plays Eastern Michigan at Alumni Arena on Wednesday, February 8, 2022 at 7pm (ESPN3).

Notes: