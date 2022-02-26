Filed under: Basketball: Men's Game Thread: Men vs NIU By Paige Miller Feb 26, 2022, 1:06am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Men vs NIU Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images Buffalo NIU 18–8, MAC 12–4 8-19, MAC 5-12 Game: NIU at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, February 26 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network More From Bull Run Game of Threads: Women’s Basketball at Kent State Bulls Inch Closer to Cleveland after beating NIU Bulls Qualify for Berth in Cleveland with Win over Ohio Buffalo Survives Miami to keep their streak in tact Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Ohio Big articles about Mballa, Woolley, Šimková in The Buffalo News Loading comments...
