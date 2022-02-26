 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Men vs NIU

By Paige Miller
Buffalo v St. Bonaventure Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images
Buffalo
NIU
18–8, MAC 12–4 8-19, MAC 5-12
  • Game: NIU at Buffalo
  • Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, February 26
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

