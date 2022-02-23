Filed under: Basketball: Women's Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Ohio By Paige Miller Feb 23, 2022, 8:58am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Ohio Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Junior guard Jazmine Young ubbulls.com Buffalo Ohio 18–8, MAC 12–4 14-10, MAC 8-7 Game: Ohio at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, February 23, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network Game Program More From Bull Run Big articles about Mballa, Woolley, Šimková in The Buffalo News Game Thread: Men vs Miami Bulls Extend Hot Streak with a win over WMU Fair, Woolley and Christie Help Bulls Defeat Miami Game Thread: Buffalo vs Western Michigan Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Miami (OH) Loading comments...
