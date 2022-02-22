 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Men vs Miami

By Paige Miller
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 10 Buffalo at Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Buffalo
Miami (OH)
16–8, MAC 10–4 12-14, MAC 6-9
  • Game: Miami (OH) at Buffalo
  • Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, February 22
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

