Filed under: Basketball: Women's Game Thread: Men vs Miami By Paige Miller Feb 22, 2022, 10:53am EST

Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Miami (OH) 16–8, MAC 10–4 12-14, MAC 6-9 Game: Miami (OH) at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, February 22 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network
