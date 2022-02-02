Mammoth Game From Woolley Leads Bulls over Eastern Michigan

For the third consecutive game, freshman guard Georgia Woolley registered a new career high, and Buffalo defeated Eastern Michigan 69–62, for the Bulls second consecutive win. Buffalo is now 13–7 and 7–3 in the MAC (good enough for 2nd place).

Woolley set a career high of 24 two games ago, and then had 26 points in the last game against Northern Illinois. Today, she hit 30 for the first time, shooting 10-for-18 including 5-for-9 from beyond the three point line, and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. She hit a highlight-reel shot at the buzzer ending the third quarter, making a three pointer from way beyond the line. Woolley added six rebounds and four steals. Woolley entered the game leading all MAC freshman in scoring, so I suspect her lead in that category has increased.

Freshman forward Saniaa Wilson, playing in just her second career game, pulled down 14 rebounds (a career high for her). Junior guard Dyaisha Fair was much more aggressive on offense than she has been in the previous several games, starting right off on the first offensive possession, when she blew by a defender for a short range jumper which went in. Fair finished with 24 points, but as in recent games her shooting percentage was low (31%). Fair contributed 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Bulls jumped out to an 11–1 lead, and were never really challenged after that, leading the entire game. Whenever Eastern closed to within single digits of the Bulls, Buffalo went on a scoring streak of their own, to keep the lead in the low teens most of the game. The Bulls didn’t help themselves with 22 turnovers (7 by Woolley), but the Eagles returned the favor by only capitalizing on the turnovers for only 10 points.

Buffalo plays next at Central Michigan on Saturday, February 5 at 1pm (ESPN+).

Notes: