Fair, Woolley and Christie Help Bulls Defeat Miami

Dyaisha Fair scored 36, Georgia Woolley scored 20 and Loren Christie contributed 14 and a team high 10 rebounds, and Buffalo pulled away from Miami (OH) late for a 83–71 victory. Buffalo is now 18–8 on the season and 12–4 in the MAC.

The Bulls opened a 10 point lead in the third quarter, breaking open a close game, when on three consecutive possessions, the Bulls knocked down three point shots, the first two from Woolley, and then one from Fair. And then Woolley hit a layup to push the lead to double digits.

The Redhawks fought back with a 7–0 run at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to tie the game at 65–65. But Miami never took the lead. Woolley hit a jump shot with her toe barely on the three point line (so it was a two-point shot), Fair hit a three pointer, Christie made a layup after an offensive rebound, Ade Adeyeye hit a basket and then Christie made another layup, again after an offensive rebound. It was an 11–0 run for the Bulls which broke open the game and Miami never pulled close after that.

Fair now has scored 30 points or more in her last two games, and three of her last four games. Today, she had 12 points from the free-throw line, 12 from three-point shots, and 12 with her usual high-degree of difficulty shots in the paint. She also contributed 7 rebounds, four assists and four steals. I’m told she also sold a couple dozen cartons of popcorn at the concession stand.

Woolley, who has been cold from the three point line in recent games, broke out of her slump with the two back-to-back three pointers in the third period. After she made the first, you could see a little smile on her face, and she nailed another one on the next possession. She also had 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Christie has also not put up big numbers in recent games, but was a force down low for the Bulls today, picking up her third double-double during MAC play. Today she shot six-for-nine. Her 14 points equaled her total in her previous six games.

Buffalo next plays Ohio at Alumni Arena on Wednesday, February 23 at 7pm.

Notes:

Summer Hemphill only picked up 4 points but had 7 rebounds. Hemphill’s offensive numbers have dropped in recent weeks, not once hitting her scoring average in her last five games. One has to wonder if the huge number of minutes she played when the team was shorthanded is taking its toll. However, its hard to see any other choice for Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack to have made with the Bulls roster severely depleted.

Buffalo only had 12 turnovers, while Miami had 21.

Since point guard Jazmine Young returned from her personal leave, she has been playing more and more. For the last two games, she received more playing time than Dominique

Camp, who had been the point guard in Young’s absense.

Young’s return also allowed Buffalo to place a lineup on the court with uniform numbers 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Highlight reel: