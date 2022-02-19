 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Buffalo vs Western Michigan

By Paige Miller
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 10 Buffalo at Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Buffalo
Western Michigan
14–7, MAC 8–3 12-7, MAC 8-4
  • Game: Western Michigan at Buffalo
  • Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, February 19, 2022
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

