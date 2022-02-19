Filed under: Basketball: Women's Game Thread: Buffalo vs Western Michigan By Paige Miller Feb 19, 2022, 8:45am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Buffalo vs Western Michigan Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Buffalo Western Michigan 14–7, MAC 8–3 12-7, MAC 8-4 Game: Western Michigan at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, February 19, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network More From Bull Run Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Miami (OH) Bulls Hold Off Late Ball State Run, Fair Scores 30 Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ball State Cardinals Gamethread: Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Poor Shooting Dooms Bulls at Northern Illinois Thread: Women’s Basketball at Northern Illinois Loading comments...
