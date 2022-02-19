 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Miami (OH)

By Paige Miller
UB Women’s Basketball’s Kourtney Brown, all-time leader in points and rebounding and blocked shots
ubbulls.com
Buffalo
Miami (OH)
17–8, MAC 11–4 8-16, MAC 4-11
  • Game: Miami (OH) at Buffalo
  • Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, February 19, 2022
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network
  • Game Program

More From Bull Run

Loading comments...