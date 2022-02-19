Filed under: Basketball: Women's Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Miami (OH) By Paige Miller Feb 19, 2022, 5:52am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Miami (OH) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email UB Women’s Basketball’s Kourtney Brown, all-time leader in points and rebounding and blocked shots ubbulls.com Buffalo Miami (OH) 17–8, MAC 11–4 8-16, MAC 4-11 Game: Miami (OH) at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, February 19, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network Game Program More From Bull Run Game Thread: Buffalo vs Western Michigan Bulls Hold Off Late Ball State Run, Fair Scores 30 Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ball State Cardinals Gamethread: Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Poor Shooting Dooms Bulls at Northern Illinois Thread: Women’s Basketball at Northern Illinois Loading comments...
Loading comments...