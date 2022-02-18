Bulls Hold Off Late Ball State Run, Fair Scores 30

The UB Women’s Basketball Team withstood a late rally at Ball State, and picked up a 67–62 victory, to make their record 17–8 and 11–4 in the MAC.

The Bulls never trailed in the game, and led by 13 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. But then the Bulls only scored once in the next five and a half minutes, while Ball State cut the lead just two points with 0:48 left. A foul by Ball State (which did not lead to free throws) gave the Bulls a throw-in in front of their own bench with just 0:37 left.

An unusual but successful play followed. Normally, freshman guard Georgia Woolley never makes throw-ins in critical situations, but on this occasion, Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack had Woolley make the throw-in. The ball went to junior guard Dyaisha Fair, who, instead of running a lot of time off the shot clock, found herself wide open from three point land, and Fair drained the shot with 0:28 left to give the Bulls a 5 point lead.

After a quick Ball State basket, Fair made two free-throws with 9 seconds left to end the game scoring.

Fair picked up 30 points, her fifth game this year with 30 or more points and the second time in the last 3 games she has hit 30. Fair played all 40 minutes, and contributed 9 rebounds. No one else on the team was particularly effective at scoring, as only Woolley with 10 points, hit double digits. Sixth year senior forward Summer Hemphill had 13 rebounds to lead the Bulls.

Buffalo next plays Miami (OH) at Alumni Arena on February 19, 2022 at 1pm (ESPN3).

Notes: