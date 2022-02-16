Filed under: Basketball: Women's Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ball State Cardinals New, 18 comments By Paige Miller Feb 16, 2022, 4:52pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ball State Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email A cardinal, but probably not a Ball State Cardinal Tina Nord, Pexels.com Buffalo Ball State 16–8, MAC 10–4 14–8, MAC 7-5 Game: Buffalo at Ball State Location: Worthen Arena, Muncie, IN Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, February 16, 2022 TV: ESPN+ Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network More From Bull Run Gamethread: Buffalo Bulls vs Bowling Green Poor Shooting Dooms Bulls at Northern Illinois Thread: Women’s Basketball at Northern Illinois 2020 Spring Roster Review : Quarterback Hemphill grabs 1,000th rebound in blow-out win Women’s Basketball vs Eastern Michigan Loading comments...
