 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ball State Cardinals

New, 18 comments
By Paige Miller
A cardinal, but probably not a Ball State Cardinal
Tina Nord, Pexels.com
Buffalo
Ball State
16–8, MAC 10–4 14–8, MAC 7-5
  • Game: Buffalo at Ball State
  • Location: Worthen Arena, Muncie, IN
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, February 16, 2022
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

More From Bull Run

Loading comments...