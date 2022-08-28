Bulls Split Two Matches, Finish 2nd in Tournament

With a split of two matches on Saturday, August 27, the UB Volleyball team earned second place in the Buffalo Invite tournament. Their record is now 2–1.

The Bulls played very well in some sets, running away from their opponents, but in other sets, they played very poorly and lost the set by double digits.

In the first match, Buffalo lost to tournament champion Xavier in five sets. (A Buffalo win would likely have given the Bulls the tournament championship). Buffalo had a chance to win the match in the fourth set, leading 2 sets to 1, and they took a 23–21 lead. However, the Bulls would not score again in that set, allowing Xavier to tie the match 2–2. And then the Bulls fell apart in the fifth set, unable to pass well, unable to run their offense in system, and Xavier jumped out to a 7–1 lead en route to a 15–5 set victory.

Buffalo won a close first set against Cleveland State, and then (again) fell apart in the second set, losing by 10. Buffalo then returned the favor, defeating the Vikings in the third set by 10. The fourth set was close, until at 22–22, Buffalo picked up three straight points (two on kills from junior right side Emma Gielas and one on a Cleveland State error) to win the set and win the match.

Sophomore outside hitter Katrin Trebichavská led the Bulls in both matches, with 15 kills against Xavier and 19 against Cleveland State. KT also picked up 6 aces against Cleveland State, and was named to the All-Tournament team. The 6 aces is a career high, and the most by a Bulls player since Dana Musil had 6 against Howard in 2010. (Monika Šimková twice had five aces in a match).

Senior middle blocker Abby Leigh picked up 10 kills in each match, and 4 blocks in each match and was also named to the All-Tournament team. In fact, Leigh also had 10 kills and 4 blocks against Alabama Birmingham on Friday night — can you say “consistency”? Leigh had 4 aces against Xavier, a career high in aces. Three of those aces were consecutive.

Serving, despite the career highs in aces, remains an issue for the Bulls as they picked up 13 service errors in each match. Serving aggressively, as the Bulls did during this tournament, is a high risk/high reward practice, and across the three tournament games, Buffalo had 16 aces but 40 errors.

Buffalo coach Scott Smith even went to an unusual rotation to get his strongest servers at the service line, as both middle blockers (Leigh and junior Stacia Gollogly) served regularly (normally one middle blocker serves, and the libero serves for the other middle blocker). Gollogly has never served regularly for the Bulls until this tournament, but in scrimmages and in spring volleyball served well. Against Xavier and Cleveland State, she consistently send low line drive serves barely over the net, and caused problems for the opposing teams. Gollogly picked up her first career ace (and a new career high of 1 ace in a match).

Notes: