Leading Scorer Malik Not on Spring Roster

Sophomore Milla Malik, the Bulls leading scorer for the past season, and the second leading scorer two years ago, is not listed on the Bulls spring roster. As a freshman, Malik was named Second-Team All MAC and to the All-MAC Freshman team. As a sophomore, she was named to the pre-season All-MAC team, however she did not earn any post-season awards.

Malik averaged 3.76 kills per set as a freshman, and 3.28 kills per set as a sophomore.

Malik started all 30 matches for the Bulls as a sophomore, and as a freshman, she started all matches after returning from an appendectomy at the start of the season.

Hannah Jacoby, a freshman libero for the Bulls, is not on the spring roster either. Jacoby appeared in 22 matches, getting a lot of playing time early in the season and being named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week. After junior Jenna Sonnenberg returned to the lineup, Jacoby played sparingly.

New to the roster is 5–10 outside hitter Katrin Trebichavská, a transfer from Bowling Green. Trebichavská averaged 2.2 kills per set as a freshman, and picked up 17 kills in her collegiate debut. As a sophomore at Bowling Green, she did not play regularly. Trebichavská is from Slovakia, where she played on the 2020 Slovak Cup Championship team. She is also a five time weightlifting champion. (I think the UBBulls.com web site has spelled her last name wrong, so we will go with the spelling on her Instagram account).

No incoming freshman have been announced.

Also new to the Bulls is assistant coach Cecelia Blanchard, who replaces assistant coach David Beck. Blanchard, from Brazil, played at Virginia Commonwealth, finishing sixth in blocks in VCU history. Blanchard was a graduate assistant coach at VCU last year.