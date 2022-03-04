Filed under: Basketball: Men's Game Thread: Men vs Kent New, 2 comments By Paige Miller Mar 4, 2022, 3:00pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Men vs Kent Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images Buffalo Toledo 19–8, MAC 13–4 23-6, MAC 15-3 Game: Buffalo @ Kent State Location: MAC Center, Kent Ohio Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, March 2st TV: ESPNU Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network More From Bull Run Bulls Thrash Akron to Clinch #2 Seed Thread: Women’s Basketball at Akron Rockets Blast Buffalo 92-76 Game Thread: Men vs Toledo Another Dominant Win for Women’s Basketball Game of Threads: Women’s Basketball at Kent State Loading comments...
Loading comments...