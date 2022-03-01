 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Men vs Toledo

By Paige Miller
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 10 Buffalo at Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Buffalo
Toledo
19–8, MAC 13–4 23-6, MAC 15-3
  • Game: Toledo at Buffalo
  • Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, March 1st
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

