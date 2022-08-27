In 7 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Keyshawn Cobb is one of a slew of talented defensive backs who transferred to Buffalo this offeseson.

Cobb comes to UB from Northeast Mississippi Community College where he was named an All-American by JCGridiron.

In his two-year JUCO career Keyshawn racked up 60 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

Before his stint with the Tigers he played prep ball for Peach County High School in Georgia. Among the honors he won were an All-State First Team selection, first-team All-Region honors, and back-to-back state title appearances.

Cobb’s going to push for serious starting time, he and a lot of other defensive backs were brought in to bolster UB’s secondary.