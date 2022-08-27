In 7 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Casey Case came to Buffalo from Winter Park High School in Florida. He had an amazing senior season that saw him throw 2,265 yards and 22 touchdowns.

But he was an under-the-radar recruit, garnering a few offers from some FCS schools and Lance Leipold in Buffalo.

Case is 6-6 and tops 220, he’s got solid dimensions and is strong, but at this point, Casey is still developing with the staff. He may see a bit more time this year than he did last year, where he played in one game.