In 8 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

If you don’t know who James Patterson is by now, hello, you must be a new fan.

Patterson was recruited in 2017, along with his twin brother Jaret. Jaret’s now in the NFL playing for Washington. James, a much sought-after linebacker came to UB and had an impact from day one for the Bulls.

As a freshman James started 14 games at outside linebacker, ranking second on the team in tackles with 77 and a team-best nine tackles for loss

In the years that followed Patteson has been ever reliable as he’s marched up the UB record books. Coming into this season James was named to the watch list for the 2022 Butkus and Bednarik Awards as well as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

For the Bulls defense to have a banner year Patterson is going to have to be on. There is a lot of talent on this team but James has been the consistent har of this defense since 2018.