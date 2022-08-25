In 9 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Logic Hudgenscame to Buffalo as a three-sport standout at Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland. Amond other things he was an All-USA Maryland Football Team, and All-MIAA Rugby team member, and was on his school-record breaking 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

He ws a steady performer in 2020 and last season was becoming a force before getting knocked out with an injury early in the season.

In just four games Logic had 11 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

This season Hudgens is going to challenge for a starting role, and even if he does not win that he’s going to be on the field a ton this year.