In 10 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Matt Myers has been on the cusp of being the starter since 2019, when he began the season that way. In a game against Miami Myers suffered a season-ending injury and the era of Kyle Vantrease began. Before he was knocked the then-freshman had completed 49-of-105 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

For the next couple of years while KVT was the main guy Myers did contribute quite a bit. Particularly last year, as the Bulls offense struggled.

In year one of coah Linguist Myers played in 10 games and made two starts at quarterback. He seemed to be “the guy” heading into this season before the transfer of Cole Snyder, but as always even if Myers does not win the starting gig on day one, he’s right there to pick up if the Bulls need him.