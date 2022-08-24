In 10 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Marcus Fuqua came to Buffalo from Southfield A&T High School in Detroit. A member of the 2018 City team, Fuqua had 55 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups his senior season.

After redshirting his first year at Buffalo Marcus became a regular during the 2020 season. He played in seven games, starting one. On the year he totaled had nine tackles and an interception.

Last season his role expanded. Fuqua Appeared in 11 games and made seven starts and played pretty well. He’s among the top returning producers on defense with 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

But Buffalo stacked up in the portal hard, so the competition for playing time in the defensive secondary is going to be fierce. He may not see the same playtime this season that he did last year.