In 11 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jahmin Muse is a new name to UB fans, one of several defensive backs brought in via the NCAA portal he started 11 games at safety for Boston College last season.

Muse ranked fifth on the team in tackles and had a team-best three interceptions during the covid shortened 2020 season and overall played in 24 games over four seasons with the Eagles.

He’s a new face, but one you’ll be seeing plenty of at Safety. Buffalo badly needed to restock the secondary and Muse is perfect for the role.