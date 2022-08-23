In 11 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Marlyn Johnson came to Buffalo as the 27th best high school senior in New Jersey. He played his high school ball at The Peddie School and hauled in 28 catches for 543 yards and seven touchdowns his senior season.

Through three years at Buffalo, the redshirt sophomore has seen spot action as a rotational receiver. Last year Johnson played in eight games, totling three catches for 44 yards on the season. Among those was a 26-yard touchdown reception against Wagner.

Johnson is going to see rotational action again this year, perhaps more than in previous seasons given the changes to UB’s offensive personnel.