In 13 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Kameron Olds in an incoming freshman who played his prep ball for the Fork Union Military Academy Blue Devils.

During Fork Union’s perfect 8-0 season last year Olds had six tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and a blocked punt against Delaware Valley University... In just one of the games.

Before that he was an VHSL Region 5B All-Academic Team in Northern Virginia.

Depth and development is the likely spot where Olds lands this year. UB is pretty stacked on the defensive line and it’s hard to see a true freshman breaking through, though with a tune up game and NCAA red shirt rules it’s not hard to see him getting a little time on the field this year.