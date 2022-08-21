In 13 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Tre Hines is a JUCO Transfer from the College of San Mateo. In two years with the Bulldogs he totaled 44 catches for 585 yards and a touchdown. Before San Mateo, he played prep ball at Dublin High School in California where he was a standout dual threat quarterback.

There is a lot of depth at the receiver position above Hines. But there’s not a ton of starting experience in front of him. So where anyone lands on the receiving depth chart by the time the season is over (outside of Williams and Gassett) is pretty much anybody's guess.