In 14 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jackson Baltar has spent years splitting the field-goal kicking duties but has been the main kickoff specialist because of his powerful boot. Coming out of Bishop Moore High School in Orlando 95 percent of his kickoffs his senior year were touchbacks.

He also has been a punter for the Bulls, both to cover for the injured Evan Finegan and in 2021 as the outright number one man on the depth chart.

That’s likely his role again this year. Starting punter and sometimes placekicker.