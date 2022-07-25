In 39 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Powell made his way to Buffalo from ASA College before the start of the 2019 season.

Right off the bat, as a junior, he played in four games for Buffalo and followed that up six games during UB’s 2020 run.

Last year Powell started four times, played in seven games and registered 20 tackles.

This year he’s likely going to see more work given the shuffle of defensive backs at Buffalo.