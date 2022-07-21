Buffalo Bulls Maurice Linguist Contract Extended

Perhaps the UB Athletic department should just add an extra year to all new coaching contracts. Because extending a coach who’s been on campus just over a year and had a pretty mediocre record seems like it’s a premature move.

I’m not down on Linguist, at all. I like his energy and he boldness in certain in-game situations. There is a ton of upside.

So my gripe is less about extending Linguist, and more about the rubber stamp extensions we’re giving out. It’s why UB hoops is stuck with Whitesell for a spell longer than we should be.

UBAD Mark Alnutt inked an extention for Coach Mo that will keep him in Buffalo until 2026 (unless someone buys him out).

“Following my evaluation of Coach Linguist after one full year on the job, it became very apparent that he deserved a contract extension. Having the opportunity to have a full cycle to build our program was critical. His and his staff’s ability to fully engage in the recruiting calendar, develop our team in the offseason through winter and summer workouts and spring football, emphasize academic excellence and community engagement is proof that our program is headed in the right direction. The future of UB football is very bright under Coach Linguist’s leadership. I look forward to working with Coach Linguist for a very long time.” — UBADMA

Aside from a 4-8 season last year there are some nice things happening under Linguist.

Last year the Bulls had a record 19 Academic All-MAC selections and posted a 2.927 grade point average this past spring, the fourth highest in program history.

He also put together one of the top recruiting classes in the MAC according to 247. Lance Leipold’s decision to take a ton of talent with him, and the NCAA portal decimated UB’s roster and it looks like Alnutt is putting the pieces back together.