In 43 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jason McCarthy came to Buffalo from Ballston Spa high school, in Ballston Spa NY via Milford Academy.

At Ballston spa he was both a linebacker and running back. His career highlight was a five-touchdown game to lead Ballston Spa to a 41-6 victory over Gloversville in early 2018.

At Milford he played linebacker before coming to Buffalo in 2020. The redshirt sophomore has yet to see the field, playing a depth role and working with the scout team in his time at Buffalo.