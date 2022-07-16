In 48 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Fabian Weitz got his start in American football by playing in Germany. He attended Gesamtschule Cologne Rodenkirkchen in Germany and played for the Cologne Crocodiles.

Founded in 1980 the Crocodiles are the oldest American football club in Germany and were a long-term member of the German Football League, which plays by NCAA rules.

After redshirting his freshman year Weitz found a role on Buffalo's special teams unit in 2019, playing in 13 games. He could not play in 2020 but came back last season to play in five games starting one.

Fabian is expected to have a bigger role this season.