In 86 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

Aidan Walline was an accomplished receiver and wrestler for Clarance High School. An Honorable Mention All-League AA All-Star in New Yorks section six, Walline was often the leading receiver for the Red Devils but didn’t garner a lot of interest in recruiting circles.

It’s likely that this year is a developmental one for Walline. He will probably spend the season on the scout team.