In 88 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year's roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

Chandler Baker is a walk-on who played his prep ball for Batavia. Baker was a member of three Section V championship teams who played wide receiver and defensive back. In his fourth season the team needed someone to play quarterback and Baker was tasked with the role.

Suffice it to say changing positions during the peak of his recruiting experience caused his stock to drop and Baker ended up just fielding a few division three offers. He was good enough to lead the Blue Devils to the Class B semifinals, but didn’t stand out enough to get the attention of any division one scouts.

He decided to go the Juco route and signed up at ECC to play slot receiver again. In his sophomore year Baker led the team in receptions, touchdowns, receiving yards.

He made it onto the Bulls as a walk-on for the 2021 season though he has not yet seen the field in a game.

Baker has taken the longest route ever in getting from Batavia to Buffalo (a 45 minute drive for those of you not from WNY). But he’s there and fighting for some playing time this year.