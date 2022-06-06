Buffalo Catch Kings, Past and Present

In 89 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a look at some of the past accomplishments UB players have made so that this year's team can get their due when they cath or pass some of the greats of the past.
We’re about to start getting into Buffalo’s present receivers with the player countdown so let’s take a look at the past
Career Record Holders:
Naaman Roosevelt is the undisputed catch king in Amherst New York. Being first in receptions, and yards for his best season marks and his overall career. He is also second in touchdowns for both the season and career.
But first, let’s look at Career numbers
|Rank
|Career Yards
|Yards
|Rank
|Career Receptions
|Rec
|Rank
|Touchdowns
|TD
|Rank
|Yards Per Rec (>5)
|YPR
|1
|Naaman Roosevelt
|3551
|1
|Naaman Roosevelt
|268
|1
|Alex Neutz
|31
|1
|Bob Baker
|22.18
|2
|Drew Haddad
|3409
|2
|Drew Haddad
|240
|2
|Naaman Roosevelt
|28
|2
|Charlie Jones
|21.94
|3
|Alex Neutz
|3094
|3
|Alex Neutz
|195
|3
|Anthony Johnson
|25
|3
|Kareem Stroman
|21.88
|4
|Anthony Johnson
|2367
|4
|Brett Hamlin
|185
|4
|Frank Price
|20
|4
|Paul Kleiber
|20.38
|5
|Chris D'Amico
|2331
|5
|Frank Price
|160
|5
|Jamie Gasparre
|19
|5
|Joe D'Amico
|19.96
|6
|Frank Price
|2310
|6
|Kali Watkins
|145
|6
|Chris D'Amico
|19
|6
|Trevor Wilson
|19.94
|7
|Kali Watkins
|2260
|7
|Chris D'Amico
|143
|7
|Drew Haddad
|16
|7
|Charles Winzer
|19.71
|8
|Brett Hamlin
|2190
|8
|Anthony Johnson
|133
|8
|Ron Willoughby
|15
|8
|Doc Smith
|18.71
|9
|Rusty Knapp
|2105
|9
|Rusty Knapp
|129
|9
|Kali Watkins
|15
|9
|William Crowley
|18.64
|10
|Andre Forde
|1775
|10
|James Starks
|127
|10
|Andre Forde
|15
|10
|Tom Butler
|18.63
Quian Williams is currently sitting at 835 yards and sophomore Jamari Gassett has 270 yards and a long career ahead of him. If the Bull's offense gets rolling it’s easy to see Williams climb into the top 15 this year, if not the top 10.
Jovany Ruiz is also sitting at 300 career yards and if he stays healthy is someone else who could crack the top 30 and catch guys like Matt Weiser with over 1,000 yards.
For the single-season marks, Anthony Johnson’s 2017 and 2018 season pops into view. Had Johnson spent four years at Buffalo Roosevelt’s career marks may very well have fallen.
|Rank
|Yards
|Yards
|Year
|Rank
|Receptions
|Rec
|Year
|Rank
|Touchdowns
|TD
|Year
|Rank
|Player
|YPC
|Year
|1
|Naaman Roosevelt
|1402
|2008
|1
|Naaman Roosevelt
|104
|2008
|1
|Anthony Johnson
|14
|2017
|1
|Joe D'Amico
|23.62
|1981
|2
|Anthony Johnson
|1356
|2017
|2
|Drew Haddad
|85
|1999
|2
|Naaman Roosevelt
|13
|2008
|2
|Bob Baker
|22.18
|1960
|3
|Drew Haddad
|1158
|1999
|3
|Anthony Johnson
|76
|2017
|3
|Alex Neutz
|12
|2013
|3
|Charlie Jones
|21.94
|2018
|4
|Drew Haddad
|1058
|1997
|4
|Naaman Roosevelt
|70
|2009
|4
|Alex Neutz
|11
|2012
|4
|Kareem Stroman
|21.88
|1991
|5
|Alex Neutz
|1024
|2013
|5
|Drew Haddad
|67
|1997
|5
|Anthony Johnson
|11
|2018
|5
|Gary Quatrani
|21.83
|1979
|6
|Alex Neutz
|1015
|2012
|6
|Drew Haddad
|67
|1998
|6
|Chris D'Amico
|10
|1983
|6
|Tom Butler
|21.63
|1962
|7
|Anthony Johnson
|1011
|2018
|7
|Alex Neutz
|65
|2012
|7
|Doc Smith
|10
|1992
|7
|Doc Smith
|21.19
|1992
|8
|Doc Smith
|996
|1992
|8
|Brett Hamlin
|64
|2009
|8
|Jamie Gasparre
|10
|1996
|8
|Dick Ashley
|20.53
|1965
|9
|Naaman Roosevelt
|954
|2009
|9
|Quian Williams
|64
|2021
|9
|Tom Frank
|9
|1983
|9
|Paul Kleiber
|20.38
|1966
|10
|Chris D'Amico
|929
|1983
|10
|Naaman Roosevelt
|63
|2007
|10
|Jamie Gasparre
|9
|1997
|10
|Antonio Nunn
|20.07
|2017
|11
|Chaz Ahmed
|927
|1990
|11
|Matt Weiser
|63
|2015
|11
|Naaman Roosevelt
|9
|2009
|11
|Trevor Wilson
|19.94
|2020
|12
|Drew Haddad
|911
|1998
|12
|Ron Willoughby
|62
|2015
|12
|Ron Willoughby
|9
|2014
|12
|Willie Ford
|19.83
|1992
|13
|Brett Hamlin
|898
|2009
|13
|Alex Neutz
|61
|2013
|13
|Joe D'Amico
|8
|1981
|13
|Charles Winzer
|19.71
|1960
|14
|K.J. Osborn
|892
|2018
|14
|Marcus Rivers
|60
|2011
|14
|Kali Watkins
|8
|1998
|14
|Keith Warren
|19.33
|1993
|15
|Rusty Knapp
|842
|1993
|15
|Chaz Ahmed
|59
|1990
|15
|Dick Ashley
|7
|1965
|15
|Joe Cassata
|19.18
|1987
|16
|Quian Williams
|835
|2021
|16
|Fred Lee
|58
|2013
|16
|Andre Forde
|7
|2002
|16
|Matt Weiser
|19.07
|2014
|17
|Ron Willoughby
|813
|2015
|17
|Anthony Johnson
|57
|2018
|17
|Jesse Rack
|7
|2009
|17
|Bob Edward
|19.00
|1963
|18
|Jamie Gasparre
|798
|1997
|18
|Chris D'Amico
|56
|1983
|18
|Devon Hughes
|7
|2014
|18
|Zeke Mckine
|18.67
|2001
|19
|Jamie Gasparre
|783
|1996
|19
|Pat Whitehead
|55
|1982
|19
|K.J. Osborn
|7
|2018
|19
|William Crowley
|18.64
|1954
|20
|Ron Willoughby
|771
|2014
|20
|Pat Whitehead
|55
|1983
|20
|Robert Adams
|6
|1959
|20
|Larry Gergley
|18.57
|1962
But you can see that Quian Williams's season last year was good for the 16th most productive season in yards and ninth in receptions,
If you’ve been following this site for any amount of time then you know that on the side I’ve been working to build up a usable record book. Most of the records provided by the school don’t go back too long or go too deep into detail.
So if you see an error here, please point it out to me. Also, if you have access to any stats or record books that go back further than 2000, I’d appreciate it. Thank you!
