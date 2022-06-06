Buffalo Catch Kings, Past and Present

In 89 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a look at some of the past accomplishments UB players have made so that this year's team can get their due when they cath or pass some of the greats of the past.

We’re about to start getting into Buffalo’s present receivers with the player countdown so let’s take a look at the past

Career Record Holders:

Naaman Roosevelt is the undisputed catch king in Amherst New York. Being first in receptions, and yards for his best season marks and his overall career. He is also second in touchdowns for both the season and career.

But first, let’s look at Career numbers

Rank Career Yards Yards Rank Career Receptions Rec Rank Touchdowns TD Rank Yards Per Rec (>5) YPR 1 Naaman Roosevelt 3551 1 Naaman Roosevelt 268 1 Alex Neutz 31 1 Bob Baker 22.18 2 Drew Haddad 3409 2 Drew Haddad 240 2 Naaman Roosevelt 28 2 Charlie Jones 21.94 3 Alex Neutz 3094 3 Alex Neutz 195 3 Anthony Johnson 25 3 Kareem Stroman 21.88 4 Anthony Johnson 2367 4 Brett Hamlin 185 4 Frank Price 20 4 Paul Kleiber 20.38 5 Chris D'Amico 2331 5 Frank Price 160 5 Jamie Gasparre 19 5 Joe D'Amico 19.96 6 Frank Price 2310 6 Kali Watkins 145 6 Chris D'Amico 19 6 Trevor Wilson 19.94 7 Kali Watkins 2260 7 Chris D'Amico 143 7 Drew Haddad 16 7 Charles Winzer 19.71 8 Brett Hamlin 2190 8 Anthony Johnson 133 8 Ron Willoughby 15 8 Doc Smith 18.71 9 Rusty Knapp 2105 9 Rusty Knapp 129 9 Kali Watkins 15 9 William Crowley 18.64 10 Andre Forde 1775 10 James Starks 127 10 Andre Forde 15 10 Tom Butler 18.63

Quian Williams is currently sitting at 835 yards and sophomore Jamari Gassett has 270 yards and a long career ahead of him. If the Bull's offense gets rolling it’s easy to see Williams climb into the top 15 this year, if not the top 10.

Jovany Ruiz is also sitting at 300 career yards and if he stays healthy is someone else who could crack the top 30 and catch guys like Matt Weiser with over 1,000 yards.

For the single-season marks, Anthony Johnson’s 2017 and 2018 season pops into view. Had Johnson spent four years at Buffalo Roosevelt’s career marks may very well have fallen.

Rank Yards Yards Year Rank Receptions Rec Year Rank Touchdowns TD Year Rank Player YPC Year 1 Naaman Roosevelt 1402 2008 1 Naaman Roosevelt 104 2008 1 Anthony Johnson 14 2017 1 Joe D'Amico 23.62 1981 2 Anthony Johnson 1356 2017 2 Drew Haddad 85 1999 2 Naaman Roosevelt 13 2008 2 Bob Baker 22.18 1960 3 Drew Haddad 1158 1999 3 Anthony Johnson 76 2017 3 Alex Neutz 12 2013 3 Charlie Jones 21.94 2018 4 Drew Haddad 1058 1997 4 Naaman Roosevelt 70 2009 4 Alex Neutz 11 2012 4 Kareem Stroman 21.88 1991 5 Alex Neutz 1024 2013 5 Drew Haddad 67 1997 5 Anthony Johnson 11 2018 5 Gary Quatrani 21.83 1979 6 Alex Neutz 1015 2012 6 Drew Haddad 67 1998 6 Chris D'Amico 10 1983 6 Tom Butler 21.63 1962 7 Anthony Johnson 1011 2018 7 Alex Neutz 65 2012 7 Doc Smith 10 1992 7 Doc Smith 21.19 1992 8 Doc Smith 996 1992 8 Brett Hamlin 64 2009 8 Jamie Gasparre 10 1996 8 Dick Ashley 20.53 1965 9 Naaman Roosevelt 954 2009 9 Quian Williams 64 2021 9 Tom Frank 9 1983 9 Paul Kleiber 20.38 1966 10 Chris D'Amico 929 1983 10 Naaman Roosevelt 63 2007 10 Jamie Gasparre 9 1997 10 Antonio Nunn 20.07 2017 11 Chaz Ahmed 927 1990 11 Matt Weiser 63 2015 11 Naaman Roosevelt 9 2009 11 Trevor Wilson 19.94 2020 12 Drew Haddad 911 1998 12 Ron Willoughby 62 2015 12 Ron Willoughby 9 2014 12 Willie Ford 19.83 1992 13 Brett Hamlin 898 2009 13 Alex Neutz 61 2013 13 Joe D'Amico 8 1981 13 Charles Winzer 19.71 1960 14 K.J. Osborn 892 2018 14 Marcus Rivers 60 2011 14 Kali Watkins 8 1998 14 Keith Warren 19.33 1993 15 Rusty Knapp 842 1993 15 Chaz Ahmed 59 1990 15 Dick Ashley 7 1965 15 Joe Cassata 19.18 1987 16 Quian Williams 835 2021 16 Fred Lee 58 2013 16 Andre Forde 7 2002 16 Matt Weiser 19.07 2014 17 Ron Willoughby 813 2015 17 Anthony Johnson 57 2018 17 Jesse Rack 7 2009 17 Bob Edward 19.00 1963 18 Jamie Gasparre 798 1997 18 Chris D'Amico 56 1983 18 Devon Hughes 7 2014 18 Zeke Mckine 18.67 2001 19 Jamie Gasparre 783 1996 19 Pat Whitehead 55 1982 19 K.J. Osborn 7 2018 19 William Crowley 18.64 1954 20 Ron Willoughby 771 2014 20 Pat Whitehead 55 1983 20 Robert Adams 6 1959 20 Larry Gergley 18.57 1962

But you can see that Quian Williams's season last year was good for the 16th most productive season in yards and ninth in receptions,

If you’ve been following this site for any amount of time then you know that on the side I’ve been working to build up a usable record book. Most of the records provided by the school don’t go back too long or go too deep into detail.

So if you see an error here, please point it out to me. Also, if you have access to any stats or record books that go back further than 2000, I’d appreciate it. Thank you!