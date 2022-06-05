In 90 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this years roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

Wolo came to Buffalo as an All-Conference defensive tackle for Our Lady of Good Counsel in Columbia Maryland and made an immediate impact for the Bulls.

No redshirt, no sitting, right into the fire in 2020.

George played in all seven-game games and started the final four at defensive tackle. In UB’s MAC East Championship run he had 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles on the season. His sack total ranked second on the team.

Last season Wolo played in all twelve games and started 10. He managed to have 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. It was not the blowout year he had in 2020 but UB’s defense all-around struggled last year.

He looks to lead the Bulls line into battle again this year. Now an experienced upperclassman who can sure up the interior of UB’s front seven.