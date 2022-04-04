The Jack departure guts Buffalo

ICYMI, and I’m sure you have not, the ripples from Buffalo Coach Felisha Legette-Jack leaving the school have been massive.

Dyaisha Fair decided to leave Buffalo for destinations yet unknown. This was not too much of a surprise but it still hurts. But really it just hurt us for one season. Disappointing but not something that we would have been talking about too much.

However, Coach Jack poaching Saniaa Wilson, Georgia Woolley from Buffalo’s freshman class is a strike against UB which will have an effect for years. This is a killer move that guts the Buffalo program.

Then you throw in Adebola Adeyeye, and Loren Christie and we’re at losing five players, at least.

The 2022-2023 women's team is going to be vastly different and whoever Mark Alnutt hires to take the helm has a real rebuild on their hands.

All of it is understandable, but at the same time as a fan it sad to see the portal take college sports to a place where you can go from being excited about a team to wondering what the future is because a coach moves and poaches the team.