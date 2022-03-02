Rockets Blast Buffalo 92-76

Buffalo’s eight game winning streak was snapped last night when the Toledo Rockets handed the Bulls a 92-76 loss on UB’s senior night.

Buffalo was turnover prone and the defense did nothing to slow down Toledo, with two Rockets registering 20 points. A third Toledo starter managed 19 points.

The game was close for the first five minutes but a run gave Toledo a 22-11 lead and UB never got the game back to within ten points.

Ronaldo Segu had 20 points and Jeenathan Williams added 18 points. but the mistakes were too many and the defense was non-existent.

UB is now a half game ahead of Akron for 4th place in the conference. They need to beat Kent, or have Akron lose to CMU to get a first round by and secure the 4th seed.