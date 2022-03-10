5 Buffalo vs #4 Akron: Preview and Game Thread

Buffalo Akron 13-6, 19-10 14-6, 21-9

Buffalo came into the season picked by many to win the conference, but the Bulls have struggled with the better teams in the MAC. Buffalo is 0-2 against Toledo, 1-1 against Kent, 0-1 against Ohio, and 0-1 against Akron.

Being 1-5 against the quality opponents in conference play is the reason why preseason favorite UB is seeded #5 coming into Cleveland.

Buffalo was on a nine game win streak late in the year until they hit a wall while playing Toledo and Kent. But despite not finishing strong the UB defense did show a lot of improvement down the stretch, and they have shown if they do put in a full 40 minutes they are more than capable of beating anyone in the conference.

Buffalo’s sole game against Akron this year was an 88-76 loss on the road. It was a game in which UB spent most of the night holding the lead. But Akron’s Ali Ali took off in the second half, lifting the Zips to a pretty comfortable win.

When it was said and done UB gave up 54 second half points.

Ronaldo Segu and Jeenathan Williams scored 19 in that game, Maceo Jack had 12 points.

Williams was UB’s sole first-team all-conference pick this year, Segu and Josh Mballa landed on the second team.

Mballa was also named to the MAC all defensive team, and that’s where Buffalo is really going to need him today.